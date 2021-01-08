Aespa’s “Black Mamba” becomes fastest K-pop debut music video to get 100m views on YouTube

Girl group aespa (S.M. Entertainment)
K-pop girl group aespa’s “Black Mamba” has become the fastest debut music video by a K-pop act to reach 100 million views on YouTube, according to S.M. Entertainment.
The band’s agency said Friday that the video, released Nov. 17, achieved the feat at around 5:31 a.m. Friday. It took 51 days.
The previous record was held by ITZY, whose debut music video, “Dalla Dalla,” obtained 100 million views on YouTube within 57 days of its release in February 2019.
Aespa’s latest achievement came after the group set a record for the highest number of views on YouTube in the 24 hours after a song’s release. “Black Mamba” recorded 21 million views within just a day.
Inspired by futuristic themes, the band’s name means “avatar, experience and aspect.” Its four members -- Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning -- each has her own avatar that is used for online content.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)