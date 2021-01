South Korea’s wine imports soared to a record high in 2020 as more people enjoyed drinking and partying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, government data showed.



South Korea imported $239 million worth of wine in the January-November period last year, much higher than the $204 million for all of 2019, according to the data by the Korea Customs Service.



If the December numbers are included, last year's value of wine imports will far exceed the previous year’s tally. (Yonhap)