 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Controversial workplace disaster bill reaches final step

By Korea Herald
Published : Jan 7, 2021 - 17:16       Updated : Jan 7, 2021 - 17:16
Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (right), accompanied by representatives of other key business organizations, speak at a press conference protesting the legislation of the workplace disaster bill on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (right), accompanied by representatives of other key business organizations, speak at a press conference protesting the legislation of the workplace disaster bill on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly‘s legislation subcommittee on Thursday passed the controversial bill on punishing owners of businesses in cases of workplace disasters. The bill will be voted on at the plenary session on Friday to be enacted.

The legislation, spearheaded by the progressive minor Justice Party, aims to curb recurring deaths of workers by upping criminal punishment for business owners and CEOs if they are found to have neglected safety measures.

The bill, heavily protested by business circles, underwent several adjustments such as an exemption for entities with fewer than five employees before passing the Legislation and Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee responsible for reviewing drafts.

The final version invited criticisms from both ends of the spectrum. 

Businesses decried the advancement of the “highly political” bill “perilous to all businesses,” while labor circles condemned the last-minute changes to the stipulations that they said “undermine” the purpose.

The Korea Enterprises Federation said the bill “only reflects political needs while ignoring requests by the businesses.” An association of 14 groups representing small and midsized businesses said the law was ”merciless.“

The Justice Party, for its part, said the diluted bill will end up toothless. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114