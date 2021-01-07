Cheong Wa Dae denies report on pardons for Park, Lee

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a virtual meeting with 50 representatives from political and business communities as well as members of the public at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)





Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday flatly denied a report that the presidential office was considering ways to grant pardons to Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, the two former presidents jailed for abuses of power and corruption offenses.



Earlier in the day, the Chosun Ilbo reported that Cheong Wa Dae was considering pardoning Park first while discussing other options like a suspension of prison sentence for Lee, citing unnamed sources from the ruling bloc.



Pardons can only be granted by the president, but suspensions of prison time can be decided by the Ministry of Justice.



“Unlike Park, who has served almost four years in prison for illegally using her power in state affairs, Lee was briefly released on bail and his charges are more related to his personal irregularities,” a source was quoted as saying on the discrepancies in the alleged approaches to the two presidents.



The report added that President Moon Jae-in was expected to make his final decision after the Supreme Court’s ruling on Park’s case set for Jan. 14.



The presidential office, however, denied the report, saying the issue has never been discussed.



“Not to mention the separate ways, the whole issue of pardons has never been discussed,” a Cheong Wa Dae official said, declining to elaborate.



The report comes after a weeklong political roller coaster over a suggestion to consider pardons for the two former conservative presidents.



The issue surfaced Jan. 1 after ruling Democratic Party of Korea Floor Leader Rep. Lee Nak-yon, one of the key presidential hopefuls, publicly broached his intention to ask Moon to pardon his immediate predecessors.



The idea immediately stirred controversy.



After an emergency meeting, the ruling party expressed its clear opposition, saying, “Public consensus and the presidents’ sincere remorse should precede to start related discussions.”



Floor Leader Lee also stepped back saying he would wait for Park’s final ruling, adding he didn’t discuss the issue with Moon directly.







People Power Party leader Kim Chong-in joins a New Year’s meeting with President Moon Jae-in through a video link at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)