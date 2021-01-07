Shows go on at Daehangno small theaters

Though 2021 has begun with a gloomy outlook for the theater scene amid prolonged social distancing rules, small musical productions in the theater district of Daehangno are continuing their run, even recording sold-out performances.



With the government’s social distancing scheme requiring performing arts venues to leave two-thirds of audience seats empty, several big musical productions have halted their runs, citing financial issues.



Some smaller musical productions in Daehangno, central Seoul, however, are keeping the lights on, even if they are only allowed to sell one-third of the seats.





Musical “Smoke” (Double K Film & Theatre)



Musical “Smoke” has sold out shows through Jan. 17. Inspired by a poem written by the renowned poet Yi Sang (1910-1937), the musical takes a peek into his literary world.



Under the current social distancing rules, the 301-seat theater could sell just some 100 tickets. The musical runs until Feb. 21, with tickets for performances after Jan. 17 to open at a later date.





Musical “Mio Fratello” (Kontentz Planning)



Curtains went up again for the musical “Mio Fratello” on Tuesday. Set in the 1930s in the Manhattan borough of New York, the musical depicts the friendship, love and brotherhood of the Italian mafia. The show had temporarily closed in December as local novel coronavirus cases surged.



Tickets for the shows through Sunday are sold out. The 360-seat theater is selling about 120 seats per show. It runs until Jan. 31, and tickets for later dates are to open Monday.





Musical “Black Mary Poppins” (Comein Company)



Tickets for musical “Black Mary Poppins,” which tells a different story of the famous nanny with a magical black umbrella, have been sold out, too.



The musical, loosely based on the “Mary Poppins” series, is set in 1926 Germany, amid the impending rise of Nazism. The four children, looked after by Mary Poppins, investigate an arson case.



The musical was set to close its run in December, but as some of the scheduled performances could not be held in December, its run has been extended through Jan. 24. The 335-seat hall opens about 100 seats per show.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)