 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Shows go on at Daehangno small theaters

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jan 7, 2021 - 16:26       Updated : Jan 7, 2021 - 16:26
Though 2021 has begun with a gloomy outlook for the theater scene amid prolonged social distancing rules, small musical productions in the theater district of Daehangno are continuing their run, even recording sold-out performances.

With the government’s social distancing scheme requiring performing arts venues to leave two-thirds of audience seats empty, several big musical productions have halted their runs, citing financial issues.

Some smaller musical productions in Daehangno, central Seoul, however, are keeping the lights on, even if they are only allowed to sell one-third of the seats. 

Musical “Smoke” (Double K Film & Theatre)
Musical “Smoke” (Double K Film & Theatre)

Musical “Smoke” has sold out shows through Jan. 17. Inspired by a poem written by the renowned poet Yi Sang (1910-1937), the musical takes a peek into his literary world.

Under the current social distancing rules, the 301-seat theater could sell just some 100 tickets. The musical runs until Feb. 21, with tickets for performances after Jan. 17 to open at a later date. 

Musical “Mio Fratello” (Kontentz Planning)
Musical “Mio Fratello” (Kontentz Planning)

Curtains went up again for the musical “Mio Fratello” on Tuesday. Set in the 1930s in the Manhattan borough of New York, the musical depicts the friendship, love and brotherhood of the Italian mafia. The show had temporarily closed in December as local novel coronavirus cases surged.

Tickets for the shows through Sunday are sold out. The 360-seat theater is selling about 120 seats per show. It runs until Jan. 31, and tickets for later dates are to open Monday. 

Musical “Black Mary Poppins” (Comein Company)
Musical “Black Mary Poppins” (Comein Company)

Tickets for musical “Black Mary Poppins,” which tells a different story of the famous nanny with a magical black umbrella, have been sold out, too.

The musical, loosely based on the “Mary Poppins” series, is set in 1926 Germany, amid the impending rise of Nazism. The four children, looked after by Mary Poppins, investigate an arson case.

The musical was set to close its run in December, but as some of the scheduled performances could not be held in December, its run has been extended through Jan. 24. The 335-seat hall opens about 100 seats per show.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114