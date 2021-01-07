 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Display unveils new OLED trademark

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jan 7, 2021 - 15:05       Updated : Jan 7, 2021 - 15:05
Samsung Display launches new brand logo for OLED products (Samsung Display)
Samsung Display applied for a trademark for its Samsung OLED brand in 43 nations, in an attempt to stake out its leading position in the organic light-emitting diode market that is entering maturity.

“The new brand logo serves to clearly present our brand identity and superior technology as a leading player in the OLED market as it shifts over to maturity,” said Baek Jee-ho, vice president of strategic marketing for small and medium displays at Samsung Display.

“From hereon, consumers will experience Samsung OLED’s differentiated technology beyond the domain of smartphones, to information technology, automobiles, gaming and more,” Baek said.

With its new logo, Samsung Display hopes to imprint its OLED brand superiority across the European Union, as well as the US, the UK, China and India where the trademark has been applied.

Samsung was the first in the world to mass produce OLED in 2007, Samsung Display said, and with the pride of having been a pioneer, the company will forge forward with the belief that “OLED IS Samsung.”

The new logo, in the shape of a square, embodies the company’s vision for the displays to become a window that connects people to one another and the rest of the world, Samsung Display explained.

The curved edges and folded parts illustrate the expandability of OLED’s design.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
