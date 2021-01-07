Korean Air unveils redesigned official website and app

Korean Air‘s new mobile app “Korean Air My” (Korean Air)
Korean Air on Thursday unveiled its redesigned official website and mobile app, enabling customers to access the cheapest tickets for any given date or destination.
The “cart saving” feature will allow customers to save details when they decide to leave the website during the process of booking so that they can come back and continue the process later.
The revamped mobile app dubbed “Korean Air My” has adopted a simpler design and made main services more accessible, the airline added.
Other changes include seat upgrades before payment, a new mileage mall and purchasing tickets with mileage and other means of payment at the same time.
On Wednesday, the airline announced it would extend the expiration dates of mileage that expired at the end of 2020 as well as mileage that expires at the end of 2021 to 2022 as flying became difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With the additional mileage extension, Korean Air’s plans to launch its revamped Skypass mileage program have been pushed back to April 2023, two years later than originally planned.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)