[Photo News] Heavy snowfall turns Korea into a winter wonderland

Heavy snowfall overnight covers Seoul and its surrounding areas in white on Thursday morning. People struggle to commute to work as the cold weather and slippery roads disrupt travel.
A snowman can be seen in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul.
The main palace Gyeongbokgung in central Seoul has transformed into a dazzling, winter wonderland, with its main throne hall, Geunjeongjeon, and gate Heungnyemun cloaked in a blanket of white.
Sejong residents rush to work through a park as intense snowfall delayed all transportation and travel.
(Photos: Yonhap)
By Song Donna (donnadsong@heraldcorp.com
)