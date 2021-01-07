 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Heavy snowfall turns Korea into a winter wonderland

By Song Donna
Published : Jan 7, 2021 - 12:58       Updated : Jan 7, 2021 - 13:03
Heavy snowfall overnight covers Seoul and its surrounding areas in white on Thursday morning. People struggle to commute to work as the cold weather and slippery roads disrupt travel.

A snowman can be seen in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul.

The main palace Gyeongbokgung in central Seoul has transformed into a dazzling, winter wonderland, with its main throne hall, Geunjeongjeon, and gate Heungnyemun cloaked in a blanket of white.

Sejong residents rush to work through a park as intense snowfall delayed all transportation and travel.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Song Donna (donnadsong@heraldcorp.com)
