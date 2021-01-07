[Eye Plus] Gapyeong’s garden of fantastic lights



At Garden of Morning Calm, an arboretum in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, once the trees shed their leaves and their botanical splendor fades, bright lights fill the conservatory for the “Starlight Garden Festival.”

Every year between December and March, ecofriendly light-emitting diode bulbs are placed throughout the 330,000 square-meter garden using the trees as a canvas.





The result is a massive garden lit with fluorescent colors, with giant illuminated sculptures shaped like teddy bears, flamingos, dolphins, castles and even a pumpkin-carriage.





The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped organizers from opening the festival once again this year.





While taking due precautions against the infectious coronavirus, visitors are still invited for a walk through the fantastic landscape from Dec. 4 through March 14.





The garden is located on 432 Sumogwon-ro, Sang-myeon, Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do.





Once inside, visitors are advised to refrain from touching the light bulbs as they could cause injury. Pets and food are not allowed.



Photos by Park Hyun-koo

Written by Lim Jeong-yeo