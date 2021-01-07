Samsung unveils new vision for TVs focusing on accessibility, sustainability

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, shows Han Jong-hee, who heads the visual display business at Samsung, at the company's virtual First Look event. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled a new vision for its TV business as the world's largest TV vendor vows to improve accessibility and sustainability with its latest products and services.



Under the vision of "Screens everywhere, Screens for all," the South Korean tech giant said the company will go environmentally friendly with its TV business operations and allow more people to comfortably enjoy their viewing experience as it introduced the 2021 portfolio.



"During the past year, we have witnessed the pivotal role technology played in helping us carry on with our lives and stay connected with each other," Han Jong-hee, who heads the visual display business at Samsung, said at the company's virtual First Look event. "Our commitment to an inclusive and sustainable future goes hand-in-hand with our relentless pursuit of innovation to meet consumers' ever-changing needs."



To meet its goal of "going green," Samsung said it will first seek to decrease its overall carbon footprint in TV manufacturing, lower user power consumption and use more recycled materials across its TV line.



Samsung also vowed to expand its "eco-packaging" design to all of 2021 Lifestyle TVs and most of the Neo QLED TV line, which will be first launched in the market in the first quarter of the year.



"This sustainable solution can upcycle up to 200,000 tons of corrugated boxes each year," Samsung said.



The company added that it will also introduce a new solar-powered remote control this year that can be recharged by indoor light, outdoor light or USB.



"This will help prevent waste from a projected 99 million AAA batteries over seven years," the company said. "To construct the remote, Samsung innovated a manufacturing process that upcycles plastics from recyclable bottles."



To enhance accessibility, Samsung said it will expand solutions to help those with visual or hearing impairments enjoy the TV experience.



The company said its 2021 line-up comes with features such as caption moving, sign language zoom and multi-output audio for people to optimize their viewing preferences.



"Samsung is committed to expand by 2022 its voice guide feature, which provides audio guidance for the deaf and people with low vision," it said. "Samsung will continue to develop new AI based features to enhance the accessibility of Samsung TVs in the years to come." (Yonhap)