Kia Motors unveils new logo, brand slogan

South Korea’s second-largest automaker Kia Motors unveiled a new logo and a brand slogan on Wednesday, as the company aims to transform its image to one of future mobility.
The new logo and the slogan, which is “Movement that inspires,” comes as part of the automaker’s mid- and long-term strategy announced last year, which outlines the automaker’s plans to become a leading firm in the future mobility industry, the company said.
“The new logo symbolizes Kia Motors’ will to lead change and innovation,” Kia Motors President Song Ho-sung said.
With upheavals in the automotive environment, Kia will act preemptively to the changing needs for future mobility, and continue to deliver inspirational moments to customers Song added.
According to Kia, the new logo has been designed to show the direction of Kia’s brand, with three concepts in mind -- symmetry, rhythm and rising.
The first concept, symmetry, reflects how the company seeks to provide a new customer experience with its products and services, Kia Motors said.
The concept idea of rhythm, shows the brand’s desire to continue to move and change to reflect customer demands, while rising shows the company’s desire to present a renewed brand to the customers, Kia Motors explained.
Kia Motors will also change its name, dropping “Motors” to simplify it to “Kia.”
The company was to hold an online unveiling ceremony Wednesday evening, with 303 flying drones drawing the new logo in the sky with fireworks.
The drone event would earn the Guinness World Record for the most unmanned aerial vehicles launching fireworks simultaneously, the automaker said.
