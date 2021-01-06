 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

US flies spy plane over peninsula amid NK party congress: aviation tracker

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 6, 2021 - 15:54       Updated : Jan 6, 2021 - 15:54

US EP-3E's flight route on Wednesday (No callsign's Twitter)
US EP-3E's flight route on Wednesday (No callsign's Twitter)
A US reconnaissance plane flew over South Korea on Wednesday, an aviation tracker said, on an apparent mission to monitor North Korea as Pyongyang kicked off its rare party congress.

The US Navy's EP-3E was seen flying over Hwaseong, south of Seoul, and Hongcheon, 100 kilometers east of the capital, in the afternoon, according to the tracker, No callsign.

The flight came as the ruling Workers' Party's first congress in nearly five years started in Pyongyang on Tuesday.

The congress draws keen attention from the outside world that the North could unveil its new policy line on the US at the gathering amid stalled denuclearization talks.

Speculation persists that the North could undertake provocations or hold a military parade timed for the party congress expected to last for days.

US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said Tuesday there hasn't been any signs of a major provocation as of now. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114