Kim Jong-un admits economic failures, holds off on foreign policy

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted Tuesday his five-year economic plan had “terribly” failed to deliver on expectations for almost every sector, as he opened a party congress for the second time since 2016. He came to power in 2012.
The key party meeting, attended by the ruling Workers’ Party members, delegates and spectators, sets forth the regime’s major economic and foreign initiatives and involves a party reshuffle. In 2016, Kim introduced a policy seeking a parallel development of nuclear weapons and the economy.
“We still see impediments to our drive for a socialist utopia, both inside and outside, and the way forward is self-reliance,” Kim said. Self-reliance, or self-help, is the signature strategy the regime employs to encourage North Koreans to power through obstacles.
Experts said Kim, who is portrayed as an infallible leader there, had to be blunt and acknowledge the clear shortcomings of the policy he had rolled out in 2016.
“He has no choice now but to be honest. Anything else would make him look absolutely foolish, something he can ill afford considering the troubled state North Korea is in,” said Harry J. Kazianis, senior director of Korean Studies at the Washington-based Center for the National Interest.
Kazianis referred to the economy ravaged by the coronavirus, massive summer floods and US-led sanctions.
Shin Beom-chul, director of the Center for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, said, “Kim chose to be the caring and loving leader when he knew that even he could not look away from the dire economic conditions. It’s not his first.” Kim previously visibly shed tears at the October military parade while he thanked his people.
Kim could have different intentions, other experts said.
Choi Kang, vice president of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, said, “Look at it backward, Kim’s admission is a rhetorical question asking his people what they have done, when their leader feels sorry for what happened.”
“He is not really accepting responsibility even though it might sound like it to some,” said David Maxwell, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington. Maxwell said Kim has excuses like the COVID-19 response and international sanctions to blame.
Experts agreed that COVID-19 was one of the main internal problems Kim mentioned as to blame for thwarting the push for a socialist utopia.
Maxwell said, “I think the main internal problem is likely COVID-19. Even though they deny reports of any cases, the measures they have to implement to prevent the spread cause internal problems.”
“Quite simply, Kim, to save his regime from COVID-19, had to damage his domestic economy to a great extent. COVID-19 is actually a bigger threat to Kim than the United States, and he knows that,” Kazianis said.
Pyongyang still claims it has zero coronavirus cases, though it has reportedly sent an application to secure vaccines from Gavi, an international organization helping low-income countries with inoculations. The group declined to comment on North Korea’s application.
Leader Kim, silent on the foreign policies he was expected to unveil at the congress, was saving them for his last pitch, experts said.
“It’s still day one. He will show them at the end, when he sees a bigger audience,” said Shin Jong-woo, a senior analyst at the Korea Defense and Security Forum, adding Kim would refrain from going belligerent on the US when it has yet to reveal its North Korea policy.
Director Shin of the Center for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy agreed, “The fact that North Korea hasn’t staged a provocation recently shows Pyongyang will wait on Washington. The usual message highlighting its nuclear deterrence is likely, but nothing more hostile than this.”
Choi said Kim may not discuss any foreign policy dealing with the US altogether, given that he has been silent on the issue since displaying his latest weapons at the October military parade. Kim at the moment has nothing to add to that unless the US gives him something to shoot back on, Choi added.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
