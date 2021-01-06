‘Repurposing’ of MMR vaccine floated as COVID-19 preventive

It may not be an age-related lack of immunity that explains the higher death rates among senior citizens in the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In an mBio article dated Nov. 20, a group of scientists headed by Jeffrey Gold suggest that the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine may protect against COVID-19 or reduce its severity.
Gold introduced this hypothesis in March after observing that recent, large-scale MMR vaccination campaigns were associated with the countries with the fewest COVID-19 deaths.
In a study that followed, he and the group of researchers found that immunoglobulin G from mumps vaccination especially had significant inverse correlation with COVID-19 severity and symptom scores.
Gold said that those with high mumps titers from MMR II vaccinations were found only in subjects with asymptomatic and functionally immune COVID-19 cases.
In another study, dated April 10, Adam Young of Cambridge University had identified similarities between the glycoprotein sequences in the SARS CoV-2 virus and the measles, mumps and rubella viruses -- 32 percent, 31 percent and 33 percent, respectively.
Given the findings, professor Kook Hoon of Chonnam National University Hospital’s pediatrics department said that before the nation can achieve herd immunity with COVID-19 vaccines, it may be advisable for people to get the MMR vaccination in the meantime.
“Those who were born before the year 1980 in Korea, meaning Koreans above the age of 40, are unlikely to have received the state-sponsored MMR vaccination,” Kook said.
“And albeit a study dated 2014 states that those born between 1964 and 1974 have 93.3 percent developed antibody against measles, the article by Gold offers that what may provide prevention against COVID-19 is the immunoglobulin G created from vaccination and not the antibody generated from natural infection,” Kook continued.
Kook said this would be a case of vaccine repurposing.
“Considering how it may take at least half a year for the country to distribute COVID-19 vaccines beyond the prioritized vulnerable cohort, a preliminary precaution may help alleviate the situation,” he said.
For newborns, the MMR vaccine is administered twice -- the first being given within the first year of birth, and the second given between three and four years of age.
For adults, if they had never received the shot before, they are also advised to take two doses given at least four weeks apart. Those who have naturally formed MMR antibodies would benefit from a single MMR shot.
The MMR vaccine was introduced for the first time in 1963, and was in use nationwide in 122 WHO member states as of the end of 2019.
The vaccine is a live-attenuated vaccine, meaning it uses weakened live virus to provoke an immune response.
Korea sources its MMR vaccines from MSD Korea and GSK Korea. As of Wednesday, SK Bioscience has become a co-distributor of GSK’s MMR vaccine Priorix for adults.
In June, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency had announced that it would store three months’ worth of the essential MMR and PPSV (pneumonia) vaccines, citing the global measles outbreak in 2019.
At the time of this writing, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency could not tell The Korea Herald how many Korean children annually received the state-funded MMR vaccination.
However, according to the World Health Organization, “in 2018, about 86 percent of the world’s children received one dose of measles vaccine by their first birthday through routine health services.”
In the same year, “69 percent of children received the second dose of the measles vaccine.”
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)