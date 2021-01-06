Ford Korea rolls out New Ford Explorer Platinum

Ford Explorer Platinum (Ford Sales and Service Korea)
Ford’s popular Explorer sports utility vehicle is to return with upgrades to its powertrain and design, Ford Sales and Service Korea said Wednesday.
The automaker said it was rolling out the New Ford Explorer Platinum, with functions enhanced from the Explorer 2.3 Limited.
The New Ford Explorer is equipped with 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6 gasoline engine that puts out up to 370 horsepower and a maximum torque of 54 kilogram-meters.
The carmaker has fully digitized the 12.3-inch cockpit and implemented advanced driving assistance technologies for the Explorer Platinum, including active parking assist and reverse brake assist features, the company said.
The Ford Explorer topped in the list of imported SUVS in terms of sales from 2017 to 2019, according to the data from Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association. In 2020, the model has retained a high ranking, to sell 6,126 units in the year so far, the automaker said.
In August, the carmaker revealed the plug-in hybrid electric version of the Explorer following the popularity of the regular models, the company said.
“Explorer Platinum is the first present Ford Korea has prepared in 2021 for customers who look for a premium model in the Explorer,” David Jeffrey the managing director for Ford Sales and Service Korea said.
The price of the New Ford Explorer Platinum starts from 67.6 million won.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)