Ford Korea rolls out New Ford Explorer Platinum

Ford Explorer Platinum (Ford Sales and Service Korea)



Ford’s popular Explorer sports utility vehicle is to return with upgrades to its powertrain and design, Ford Sales and Service Korea said Wednesday.



The automaker said it was rolling out the New Ford Explorer Platinum, with functions enhanced from the Explorer 2.3 Limited.



The New Ford Explorer is equipped with 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6 gasoline engine that puts out up to 370 horsepower and a maximum torque of 54 kilogram-meters.





