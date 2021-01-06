Samsung heir visits R&D center to better prepare for post-pandemic era

This photo, taken Aug. 31, 2020, shows buildings of Samsung Electronics Co.'s R&D campus in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung Group, on Wednesday visited the company's research and development (R&D) hub to check its future technologies for the post-pandemic era.



Lee discussed Samsung's long-term strategy with senior executives at Samsung Research and was briefed on the company's latest projects on next-generation telecommunication technologies, server and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, according to the South Korean tech giant.



Lee kicked off his schedule in the new year by inspecting Samsung's second chip fabrication factory in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on Monday. He then inspected Samsung's network equipment manufacturing line and convened a meeting at its Global Technology Center in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve its production.



Samsung said Lee's recent moves are intended to encourage the company to secure future growth engines in the post-pandemic era.



In 2018, Samsung announced it will boost investments in the areas of AI, 5G and automotive electronics components to drive its future growth.



Samsung Research, led by renowned AI expert Sebastian Seung, has AI, telecommunications and software centers under its umbrella.



In the field of AI, Samsung Research is studying solutions that can improve functions of smartphones, TVs and home appliances with humanlike algorithms. In the telecommunications sector, it is conducting research on 6G technologies. (Yonhap)