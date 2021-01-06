 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘Space Sweeper’ scheduled for Feb. 5 release on Netflix

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jan 6, 2021 - 13:52       Updated : Jan 6, 2021 - 13:52
A poster for Korean sci-fi film “Space Sweeper” (Netflix)
The first South Korean sci-fi film set in space, “Space Sweeper,” will be released exclusively on Netflix on Feb. 5.

In announcing the release date Wednesday, the global movie provider said the 24 billion won ($21.5 million) film will be available to stream in 190 different countries.

Set in 2092, the movie introduces four members of a space cleanup crew traveling in the space shuttle Victory. While doing their job they encounter a girl named Dorothy, only to discover that she’s a humanoid weapon of mass destruction. There is a reward for finding her, and the crew plans to turn her in for money -- until things take an unexpected turn.

Netflix also unveiled the new movie’s poster and teaser on Wednesday.

With a star-studded cast that includes Song Joon-ki and Kim Tae-ri, “Space Sweepers” was one of last year’s most highly anticipated movies.

The film was initially scheduled to open in theaters on Sept. 23 last year, but its release was postponed due to COVID-19. Instead of setting another date for its theatrical release, its distributor chose to present the film on Netflix instead.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
