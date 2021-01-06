 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SK Innovation to issue 'green bond' worth $1b for US battery plant

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 6, 2021 - 09:15       Updated : Jan 6, 2021 - 11:54
SK Innovation's electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in the US state of Georgia is shown in this photo provided by the South Korean battery maker on Aug. 28, 2020. (SK Innovation)
SK Innovation's electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in the US state of Georgia is shown in this photo provided by the South Korean battery maker on Aug. 28, 2020. (SK Innovation)

SK Innovation Co., a South Korean refinery-to-battery company, plans to issue a green bond worth 1.09 trillion won ($1 billion) to expand its electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing capacity in the United States, officials said Wednesday.

SK battery America Inc., the Korean firm's US subsidiary, will issue the green bond, a type of financing for eco-friendly projects, later this month to build its second EV battery plant in Georgia, a company spokesperson said.

The new fund will be an extension of $670 million of green financing injected in SK battery America last year.

In March 2019, SK Innovation broke ground on its first EV battery production line in Georgia with a $1.67 billion investment.

To handle rising demand for EV batteries, SK Innovation in July started building a second factory at the complex with an additional investment of $940 million, with a goal of starting manufacturing in 2023.

SK Innovation said its first plant in Georgia is 90 percent complete and ready for pilot production in the first half of this year.

The two plants in the US are expected to have a total annual capacity of 21.5 gigawatt hours, which is enough to power more than 300,000 electric vehicles, it noted.

SK Innovation shipped 6.5 GWh equivalents of EV batteries in the first 11 months of 2020, accounting for 5.5 percent of the global market and taking fifth place, according to SNE Research. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114