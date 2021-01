Stocks extend record rally for 6 trading days

South Korea’s stock market rallied Tuesday as investor appetite for equities in one of the world’s fastest-growing bourses continued to gain momentum.The Korea Exchange’s main board Kospi jumped 1.6 percent to end at 2,990.57 points Tuesday. While off to a muted start in the morning, the index shot up approximately 30 minutes before the market close. The 916 constituents’ combined market cap approached 2,060 trillion won ($1.9 trillion).The Kospi, as a result, extended its record streak for six trading days since Dec. 24. The KRX’s development board Kosdaq also soared 0.8 percent to close at 985.76 points, reaching a fresh all-time high.The news came after the Kospi on Monday saw the steepest rise since June and surpassed 2,900 points for the first time in history.Leading the surge Tuesday were blue-chip stocks listed on the Kospi. Gadget-to-semiconductors giant Samsung Electronics edged up 1.1 percent, chip maker SK hynix rose 3.6 percent, biosimilar maker Celltrion gained 2 percent and automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1 percent, internet companies Naver and Kakao inched down 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.Retail investors here net bought 725.5 billion won worth of Kospi-listed stocks. Foreign investors and Korean institutional investors narrowed down their volume of net sales of Kospi stocks from around 2:30 p.m., by some 600 billion won.The Kospi had hovered around 2,200-2,400 points from the third quarter of 2020, until the benchmark index began to take a strong upshot in early November, as liquidity-driven investors bet on the anticipated semiconductor super cycle and the recovery of trades in the wake of COVID-19 treatment development, and at the same time took advantage of a weaker US dollar against the local currency.Meanwhile, the Korean won closed at 1,087.6 won per greenback, weakening by 5.5 won from the previous session’s close.By Son Ji-hyoung ( consnow@heraldcorp.com