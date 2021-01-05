 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Seventeen to hold online concert this month: agency

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 5, 2021 - 16:41       Updated : Jan 5, 2021 - 16:42
This image, provided by Pledis Entertainment, shows the poster for K-pop boy group Seventeen's online concert to be held on Jan. 23, 2021. (Pledis Entertainment)
This image, provided by Pledis Entertainment, shows the poster for K-pop boy group Seventeen's online concert to be held on Jan. 23, 2021. (Pledis Entertainment)
K-pop boy band Seventeen will hold an online concert later this month to meet fans across the world, its management agency said Tuesday.

The concert, titled "IN-COMPLETE," will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, according to Pledis Entertainment.

It marks the second online event by the 13-member group following a livestreamed fan meeting held in August last year.

The self-producing band plans to perform over 20 songs with stellar performances, which will be broadcast with four cameras to allow viewers to watch the concert from four different angles at the same time, the agency said.

Last year, Seventeen had two million-selling albums -- "Semicolon" and "Heng:garae," released in October and June, respectively.

Worldwide superstar BTS was the only K-pop group that sold more albums than Seventeen.

Meanwhile, Seventeen is set to appear on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," a popular American TV show, this Wednesday (US time). The group will perform "HOME;RUN," the retro-swing main track of its latest EP "Semicolon," on the show, the agency said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114