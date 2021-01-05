 Back To Top
Business

Victorinox Rescue Tool to deal with black ice encounters

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 5, 2021 - 12:57       Updated : Jan 5, 2021 - 12:57
Victorinox Rescue Tool (Victorinox)
With icy cold weather hitting regions across the country, concerns are rising about increased car accidents on black ice. To be prepared for emergencies, Victorinox presented its Rescue Tool, a continuation of its flagship Swiss Army Knife series that boasts 15 tools useful in such situations.

According to the knife manufacturer and luxury watchmaker on Tuesday, among the tools are a one-handed serrated locking blade for precise cutting, a seatbelt cutter in case the user becomes entangled and a window breaker that can assist the user in escaping the car.

The Swiss company said the Rescue Tool is made to maximize convenience for users, with a carrying case and a fluorescent yellow color that makes it easy for the user to spot the tool in dark spots.

The survival tool is also useful in daily situations and outdoor activities such as camping, for cutting wood, peeling fruit or trimming vegetables, the company added.

It also has a bottle opener and lockable screwdriver of 5 millimeters, and offers utility for simple tasks such as assembling furniture.

One of the most carried multitools in the world, the Swiss Army Knife is a product of Victorinox, established in 1897, with enduring quality and design, the company added.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
