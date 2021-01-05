Samsung, LG to show off customized home appliances at CES

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics on Tuesday, shows the company's BESPOKE refrigerator. (Samsung Electronics)

South Korea's two electronics giants, Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc., will highlight products with enhanced customized features at the world's largest tech expo next week, industry insiders said Tuesday, signaling they will have a fierce competition in the home appliance market this year.



Samsung announced Tuesday it will showcase its upgraded BESPOKE refrigerator and artificial intelligence-supported washers and dryers at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, which is set to take place online from next Monday to Thursday.



BESPOKE refrigerator and AI-powered washers and dryers, branded Grande AI in South Korea, are all part of Samsung's Project Prism, which aims to reflect consumers' lifestyles and offer personalized products. (Yonhap)