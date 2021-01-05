[News Focus] 3 in 7 women from North choose South Korean husbands

A job fair in Daegu for North Korean defectors (Ministry of Unification)

SEJONG -- South Korea is home to about 35,000 defectors from North Korea. Recent government agency data revealed sharp gender disparities in their spouses’ countries of origin.



The analysis concerns country of origin only, regardless of whether the defectors’ spouses have acquired South Korean citizenship.



According to Statistics Korea and the Korea Hana Foundation, at least 3 out of every 7 female married defectors -- 43.3 percent -- had South Korean-born spouses as of 2019.



The next most numerous group, 28.6 percent, were married to Chinese-born men. Only 27.4 percent of married female defectors were married to other defectors or to men still residing in the North. Women married to men born into other nationalities accounted for 0.7 percent of the total.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)