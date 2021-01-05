 Back To Top
Finance

BOK chief sees need for debt restructuring in post-COVID era

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 5, 2021 - 10:07

Bank of Korea (Yonhap)
Bank of Korea (Yonhap)
The chief of South Korea's central bank said Tuesday that debt restructuring may be needed once the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

Along with debt distress, Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said the nation's economy must address the issue of liquidity hoarding in asset markets in the aftermath of the pandemic.

In a message for the new year to financial firms, however, Lee urged them to continue to support households and companies this year, citing heightened concerns over the pandemic and its economic fallout.

The BOK has said it will maintain an accommodative monetary policy this year to help the economic recovery from the pandemic.

In November last year, the BOK held its policy rate at a record low of 0.5 percent while slightly revising up last year's economic outlook.

Driven by signs of a modest recovery in exports, the BOK revised up its 2020 economic growth outlook to a 1.1 percent contraction, compared with a previous forecast of a 1.3 percent retreat.

The BOK expected the economy to grow 3 percent in 2021, more than a previous forecast of a 2.8 percent expansion. (Yonhap)

