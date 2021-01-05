 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on virus concerns, profit-taking

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 5, 2021 - 09:39       Updated : Jan 5, 2021 - 09:39
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses over jitters from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.28 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,942.17 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks got off to a muted start, with the global coronavirus infections exceeding 85 million and the new COVID-19 variant spreading concerns in major economies.

Investors' desire for profits also increased after a five-session record-breaking rally.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.79 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 0.56 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI shed 0.75 percent.

Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics declined 0.72 percent, while Celltrion rose 0.86 percent.

Internet portal Naver dipped 1.37 percent, with its rival Kakao sliding down 1.14 percent.

Among gainers, top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.93 percent, and its auto part making affiliate Hyundai Mobis advanced 1.92 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,085.85 won against the US dollar, down 3.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114