FM Kang calls for early high-level exchanges with incoming Biden gov't to cement alliance

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha delivers a New Year`s address at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Jan. 4, 2021, in this photo provided by her ministry. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called Monday for early high-level exchanges with the incoming US administration of Joe Biden to cement the bilateral alliance, and for continued global cooperation in fostering lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.



Kang made the remarks in a New Year's address, as Seoul seeks to revive stalled nuclear diplomacy with North Korea through closer cooperation with the Biden administration, set to be launched later this month, and other regional partners.



"On the occasion of the launch of the new US administration, we will have to develop the South Korea-US alliance by realizing early high-level exchanges and through other measures," Kang was quoted by her office as saying.



"We will also have to further cement cooperation with neighboring countries, such as China, Japan and Russia," she added.



The minister stressed the importance of "stably" managing the peninsula situation, as Seoul seeks to create new diplomatic opportunities to reengage with Pyongyang that has shunned cross-border dialogue amid an impasse in its nuclear talks with Washington and the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We have to continue cooperation with the international community so as to revive momentum for dialogue for the complete denuclearization and establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," she said.



Kang also called for efforts to make more progress in her ministry's push to diversify diplomacy through such initiatives as the New Southern Policy aimed at strengthening relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. (Yonhap)