 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Renault Samsung's Dec. sales nearly halve amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 16:30       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 16:30
Renault Samsung's sports utility vehicle, QM6, is seen in this photo provided by the automaker on Nov. 6, 2020. (Renault Samsung)
Renault Samsung's sports utility vehicle, QM6, is seen in this photo provided by the automaker on Nov. 6, 2020. (Renault Samsung)
Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday that its auto sales tumbled 46.9 percent last month from a year earlier as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on demand for its models.

The South Korean unit of Renault SA sold 9,016 vehicles in December, down from 16,965 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales decreased 19.7 percent on-year to 8,010 units last month, while exports tumbled 85.6 percent to 1,006 units over the cited period, the firm said.

For the whole of 2020, Renault Samsung sold 116,166 units, dipping 34.5 percent from a year earlier due to downbeat overseas sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upgraded model of the QM6 sports utility vehicle was the bestselling car in the domestic market in December, selling 4,767 units.

French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114