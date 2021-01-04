 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korean builder sentiment falls in Dec. amid coronavirus resurgence

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 15:07       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 15:07
This undated file photo shows an apartment construction site in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo shows an apartment construction site in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korean builders' business sentiment edged down in December from a month earlier due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections, a poll showed Monday.

The construction business survey index (CBSI) came to 84.6 last month, down 0.7 point from the previous month, according to the survey by the Construction and Economy Research Institute of Korea.

The December figure marks the first on-month drop in four months. The index rose for three months from September to November.

A reading below 100 indicates that builders pessimistic about the current state of the construction industry outnumber those with optimistic views.

"Despite an improvement in construction orders, the builder sentiment appears to have inched down due to growing jitters over the third wave of COVID-19 infections, " Park Cheol-han, an associate research fellow at the institute, said.

The subindex for new construction orders stood at 110.4 in December, up 7.4 points from the prior month and leading the increase in the overall index.

The survey also showed local construction companies being more pessimistic about business conditions in January, with the CBSI outlook coming to 79.4, down 5.2 points from December. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114