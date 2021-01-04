Pardon for former presidents sidelined after facing backlash

Democratic Party of Korea Chairman Lee Nak-yon leaves the office after a closed-door meeting of the supreme council on the pardon of ex-presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea leader Rep. Lee Nak-yon’s suggestion of presidential pardons for the two previous presidents is blossoming into yet another controversy, with backlash from both the ruling and opposition blocs.



On New Year’s Day, Lee raised the need to grant pardons to the two imprisoned ex-presidents -- Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye -- telling reporters that he would propose it to President Moon Jae-in at an appropriate time. “It could be a big key to national unity,” he had also said in an earlier media interview.



Lee‘s comment, interpreted by some as a ploy to gain an edge as a presidential hopeful, drew immediate backlash from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.



Faced with strong resistance, Lee convened an emergency meeting of supreme council members on Sunday to persuade the lawmakers. But he took a step back after the meeting, telling reporters he would wait for the Supreme Court’s decision on Park set for Jan. 14.



Choi In-ho, chief spokesman for the Democratic Party, said the party agreed that the reflection of former presidents Lee and Park are important to pardon.



Cheong Wa Dae did not take an official position. In May 2019, Moon had said, “It is difficult to ask for pardon before the trial is finalized.”



In political circles, Lee’s attempts to grant a pardon to the political figures are being interpreted as seeking momentum to turn the tide for the presidential election. The presidential hopeful has recently shown a clear decline in polls for the next preferred presidential candidate. Previously atop the polls, he has now fallen behind Lee Jae-myung, the governor of Gyeonggi Province of the same party, and Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl.



With President Moon’s disapproval ratings reaching their highest level in recent days, if Lee gains support from supporters of center and opposition parties through “integrative leadership,” it could strengthen his presence as a presidential candidate, politics watchers said.



The problem is that his bid has ended in failure within just a few days. Voices of criticism have come from both inside and outside the party.



Former judge and Democratic Party Rep. Lee Soo-jin said on her Facebook page that “the only people in favor of the pardon (for ex-presidents) are the Pro-Park (Geun-hye) rallies and certain politicians aiming for a political lottery,” adding, “I understand Lee’s agony, but it is premature.”



Other ruling party lawmakers, including Ahn Min-seok, Park Joo-min, Kang Deuk-gu and Kim Nam-guk, also openly expressed their opposition.



The main opposition People Power Party also “expressed strong regret” toward the Democratic Party and Lee.



People Power Party spokesman Bae Joon-young criticized, “Is it normal to take the pardon issue of former presidents as light as a feather?”



Rep. Jang Je-won of the same party said, “I can’t get rid of the feeling of being ridiculed as he changed his words less than 48 hours after he brought up the former presidents’ pardon.”



Ahn Cheol-soo, head of the minor opposition People’s Party, said, it is not desirable to claim the pardon for the purpose of an election. He said, ”Pardon is the authority of the president. It is right for the president to express his thoughts to the public.”



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



