Business

More than 330 Korean exhibitors to attend CES 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2021 - 09:58       Updated : Jan 4, 2021 - 09:58

This image provided by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) shows the website for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. (Consumer Technology Association)
More than 330 South Korean exhibitors are expected to introduce their new products and cutting-edge services at the world's largest tech expo next week, data from its organizer showed Monday.

So far, 338 firms, institutions and colleges from South Korea have registered for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, according to the US Consumer Technology Association. This year's tech show will take place online from Jan. 11 to 14 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The number of South Korean participants is down from last year, when some 390 took part in the tech conference, but is still the second highest after the United States, which is sending more than 560 firms.

Last year, South Korea had the third-most participating companies at CES behind the US and China.

Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. will anchor South Korea's tech innovations at CES 2021 like at past events.

The two electronics giants collected dozens of honors at the CES 2021 Innovation Awards, with Samsung winning 44 accolades and LG grabbing 24 honors. (Yonhap)

