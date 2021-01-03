Bendable, high-definition displays gearing up for 2021

LG Display’s 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (LG Display)

Displays that are interactive, transparent, bendable and emit sound are no longer the product of science fiction.



In 2021, Korean display companies LG Display and Samsung Display are seeking to attract global clients with innovations in form factor and display performance, aiming to capitalize on the consumer electronics boom on the back of COVID-19.



One thing to note is the players, respectively known for their expertise in big displays and small displays -- LG for big organic light-emitting diode panels for TVs and Samsung for small OLED panels for smartphones -- are working to cover their weaker sides.



At the annual Consumer Electronics Show that takes place online on Jan. 11, LG Display will introduce a screen that doubles as a TV and a game monitor -- going beyond the conventional idea of using a single screen for two purposes.



When watching the TV, the screen will be flat. But for games, it will be curved for an immersive gaming experience, LG Display said Sunday.



The product is a 48-inch bendable Cinematic Sound OLED panel, LG Display said.



LG Display is proud of its OLED technology which allows each pixel to emanate light, enabling just the panel itself to suffice as a display.



Utilizing the benefits of a paper-thin panel to its fullest, the bendable CSO can bend enough to form a loop 2 meters across.



A double-combo aspect of this innovative display is that it will require no additional speaker. The panel itself vibrates to release cinematic sound.



To preserve the quality and design of its 48-inch bendable CSO, LG Display has worked on an advanced exciter, which is merely 0.6 millimeters thick. Exciters are the component that vibrates and makes sound. They are generally 9 millimeters thick. The exciter goes on the back of the panel as an extra layer.



“This is only possible for OLED panels, as liquid crystal displays, LCDs in short, have much too many accessories attached at the back to enable its function and cannot be vibrated to create sound,” an LG Display official said.



For now the advantage is that the sound comes forward from the screen, rather than being blasted out of the sides to be bounced off the walls and furniture, which should increase efficiency and reduce noise pollution.



But later versions could put different films behind different parts of the screen. Imagine watching a movie where the sound of an actor‘s voice comes from the direction of his mouth.



The 48-inch bendable CSO panel has a 0.1 millisecond response rate, meaning super-low latency, and a play rate of up to 120 frames per second.



LG Display’s OLED panel has previously been certified for cutting back on blue light emissions, and flicker-free features that are easy on the eyes.





Samsung Display’s 13.3-inch OLED panel for 2021 laptops (Samsung Display)