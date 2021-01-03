[Herald Interview] Seoul mayoral candidate aims to turn city into Asia’s financial hub

Rep. Woo Sang-ho of the Democratic Party of Korea (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



Ruling Democratic Party Rep. Woo Sang-ho, currently the only ruling bloc figure to announce a bid in Seoul’s mayoral race, has big plans for the city -- from transforming it into an international financial hub to building homes along its major thoroughfares.



Woo said many financial institutions are considering relocating their Asian headquarters from Hong Kong due to continued protests, and that Singapore and Seoul could be candidates.



“There is a good chance for Seoul to win the competition with Singapore. The Asian headquarters of the New York Times also recently came here. Seoul’s competitiveness is never weak,” Woo told The Korea Herald in a recent interview at his office in the National Assembly.



Woo, 58, has won parliamentary elections in Seoul’s Seodaemun District four times. As the Democratic Party’s floor leader, he led the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2016.



“I plan to lift the height limit regulations in front of the National Assembly so that more foreign companies can come (and build high-rises),” he said.



Currently, in the eastern part of Yeouido, where Seoul’s landmark 63 Building is located, there are many financial skyscrapers, such as the 283-meter-tall International Finance Center and the newer 333-meter-tall Parc1 Tower. However, in the western part of Yeouido, buildings can be no taller than 65 meters under the Urban Planning Act due to the presence of the 48-meter-high National Assembly.



“When global companies come to the western part of Yeouido, they can create synergy with local financial firms in the eastern part and are expected to create at least 150,000 new decent jobs. When I become mayor of Seoul, I will bring top financial experts to make Seoul a global financial hub,” the candidate said.



As for Seoul’s chronic housing shortage, he plans to increase the supply of housing by building townhouses along highways.



“(If elected), I plan to build six- to seven-story townhouses on highways -- such as Olympic-daero and Gangbyeonbuk-ro -- with a view of the Han River. This way, around 160,000 houses can be supplied within four years,” he said.





The Seoul Metropolitan Government’s envisioned townhouses along the Bukbu Expressway (Seoul Metropolitan Government)