Business

S. Korea surpasses 10 million 5G users in November

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 3, 2021 - 16:49       Updated : Jan 3, 2021 - 16:52
(AFP-Yonhap)
The number of fifth-generation network users in South Korea surpassed 10 million as of the end-November, according to data released Sunday by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The number of 5G subscribers in November reached 10.9 million, up 930,000 from the previous month.

By companies, SK Telecom secured 5.05 million users, accounting for 46 percent of the market. KT and LG U+ followed with 3.33 million and 2.54 million users.

The ICT Ministry explained the increase was largely due to the launch of iPhone 12, Apple’s first mobile device with 5G support.

Meanwhile, the number of people using Long-Term Evolution networks decreased to 53.3 million in November, down around 0.68 million from the previous month, the data showed.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
