National

Moon inspects combat readiness on Peace Eye aircraft

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 1, 2021 - 17:03       Updated : Jan 1, 2021 - 17:03

President Moon Jae-in (C) inspects South Korea's combat readiness aboard a Peace Eye aircraft during its two-hour patrol mission on Jan. 1, 2021, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (C) inspects South Korea's combat readiness aboard a Peace Eye aircraft during its two-hour patrol mission on Jan. 1, 2021, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)


President Moon Jae-in flew on a Peace Eye military aircraft early Friday and inspected South Korea's combat readiness in a show of commitment to national defense on New Year's Day, the presidential office said.

It is the first time that a South Korean president has flown on the airborne early warning and control aircraft regarded as a core part of the South Korean Air Force, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

The E-737 Peace Eye took off with Moon aboard at around 6:30 a.m. from the military airfield in Seongnam, south of Seoul, after the president was briefed on details of the plane by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul.

The aircraft flew for about two hours over South Korea's territorial sea and land, it added.

Later, Moon praised soldiers for training day and night to keep a high level of military readiness and thanked them for their sacrifice to keep the country safe and help people enjoy New Year's Day in peace, the presidential office said. (Yonhap)

