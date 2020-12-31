 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘Delayed Justice’ returns with Jung Woo-sung

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Dec 31, 2020 - 13:43       Updated : Dec 31, 2020 - 13:43
Actor Jung Woo-sung is seen on his first day of shooting on the set of “Delayed Justice.” (SBS)
Actor Jung Woo-sung is seen on his first day of shooting on the set of "Delayed Justice." (SBS)

After three weeks of reorganization, SBS drama series “Delayed Justice,” starring veteran actor Kwon Sang-woo, will return with its 13th episode on New Year’s Day. Jung Woo-sung, who replaces actor Bae Seung-woo following a drunk driving incident, will join the TV drama starting from the 17th episode, adding more star power to the program.

The decision to take a three-week break following its 12th episode on Dec. 12 was made after reports surfaced that Bae was caught driving drunk in November. Police have sent Bae’s case to prosecutors.

Bae left the show on Dec. 11, but as 16 episodes of the 20-part series had been completed with Bae, the producers worked to edit out Bae as much as possible from the remaining episodes during the three-week break.

Jung replaces Bae in the last four episodes. While actor Lee Jung-jae was first floated as a potential replacement, Lee was already shooting a Netflix original series tentatively titled “Squid Game” and was preparing for a movie. Jung and Lee are the co-founders and directors of Artist Company, which represents Bae.

“We will do our best so that viewers aren’t uncomfortable and that we can return with better work,” said the producers of “Delayed Justice” in announcing the casting of Jung.

Jung steps in as Park Sam-soo, a reporter who, along with lawyer Park Tae-yong played by Kwon, pushes for retrials for people wrongly convicted.

The drama’s viewership rating has been in a slow decline since the ninth episode, with the 12th episode having a 5.0 viewership rating according to data analytics firm Nielsen Korea. Whether the reorganization and actor Jung’s appearance later on in the month can attract more viewers remains to be seen.

The 20-episode drama will continue airing on SBS at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, starting New Year’s Day. It is released simultaneously via streaming on Wavve.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
