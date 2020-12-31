Culture Ministry commits financial support for artists in 2021

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism building in Sejong (Culture Ministry)



Applying for government assistance involved some unpleasant experiences, recalled a Seoul-based artist in his 40s.



“I applied for several assistance programs in the past but I never made it. I did not apply for the COVID-19 relief fund (in 2020), because I didn’t think I would be selected,” said the artist who wished to be identified by his surname, Jung.



Jung chose to focus on his artwork rather than applying for the government fund , skipping the time-consuming process. He is planning on holding a couple of solo and group exhibitions this year.



“It takes two to three days (to prepare the required documents),” he said.



Although Jung is pessimistic about the government‘s projects aimed at supporting artists, he said he is still keeping his eye on it, since he has been financially hit by COVID-19, like many others in the pandemic.



Song Eun-suk is a vocalist for Seoul-based band Kisnue. Kisnue’s showcase concert, which was supposed to take place on Dec. 5, 2020 to mark the release of the band’s new album, was canceled due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in November.



Asked if he had applied for the government’s COVID-19 relief fund or assistance in 2020, he said he knows about it but did not apply. He does not plan to apply next year.



“It seemed like there are so many artists that need support more than I do,” Song told The Korea Herald.



Some artists who applied for government funding saw an imbalance in the supply and demand.



“Our artist relief fund ranges from 6 million won to 14 million won ($5,500-$12,900). Some artists chose to apply for the minimum amount this year as they believe that it is enough for them and also thought that the program could benefit more fellow artists,” Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture spokesperson Hong Ji-hyeong said. The foundation operates under the Seoul Metropolitan Government.



On Dec. 10, The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism‘s 2021 budget of 1.5 billion won passed the parliament, with some 58.6 billion won allocated to help artists suffering due to the pandemic. In announcing the budget, the Culture Ministry highlighted that there was good news for artists with less than two years of experience: 6 billion won was set aside to support 3,000 artists with less than two years of experience in 2021.



“Unfortunately, we cannot support every artist, so we had our criteria,” Lee Sung-eun from the art policy division at the Culture Ministry, said. “It differed depending on the genre. For instance, some had to have created at least five artworks within the last five years to receive certification that is necessary to apply for the existing artist relief fund.”



Lee said the ministry received feedback and the art policy division also agreed that the existing criteria should be adjusted so that less experienced artists could also receive support.



“We hope that rookie artists can receive this new fund and create more artwork with it, which will eventually lead them to become experienced artists who can receive the existing certificate for artists,” Lee added.



Instead of a 3 million-won grant per artist like the fund for experienced artists, less experienced artists will receive 2 million won each.



In 2020, the Culture Ministry provided grants to support a total 15,260 artists’ work with its annual and supplementary budgets. In 2021, it will provide cash to 12,000 experienced artists and 3,000 new artists.



However, artists with less than two years of experience will be able to receive funding only in the second half of 2021.



The Artnuri site provides information on the Culture Ministry’s assistance projects for artists. (Arts Council Korea)