Lingering COVID-19 risks cloud S. Korea’s anticipated recovery in 2021

Despite heightened hopes that vaccinations would put an end to the still ongoing pandemic in the new year, the South Korean economy is expected to face another series of challenges, uncertainties and risks.



The COVID-19 pandemic was the biggest threat to Asia’s fourth-largest economy last year, dragging down its GDP in the second quarter to minus 3.3 percent, the lowest since the 1997-98 Asian Financial Crisis when the country went through massive restructuring nationwide.



Reflecting concerns, the Korean government on Dec. 17 revised its 2021 growth forecast downward from the previous 3.6 percent to 3.2 percent. At the same time, it lowered the corresponding figure for 2020 from the previous 0.1 percent growth to roughly 1 percent contraction.



State-run institutions, the Bank of Korea and the Korea Development Institute, both forecast some 3 percent growth for 2021, keeping pace with the government forecast. Global institutions, International Monetary Fund and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, have forecast 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent growth, respectively.











The average 3 percent growth forecast may seem like a hopeful rebound, but major private institutions have rolled out grimmer figures. Hyundai Research Institute, LG Economic Research Institute and Korea Economic Research Institute each forecast 3 percent, 2.5 percent and 2.7 growth for 2021, respectively.



The government forecast has yet to reflect the latest third and deadliest coronavirus wave to date. Since mid-December, Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases have hovered around 1,000 for periods lasting more than a week. Some have already cited risks stemming from the resurgence of the virus here coupled with the toughened social distancing rules.



Despite the forecast of the Korean economy‘s slower-than-expected recovery, experts have pinned hopes on the fast recovery of the nation’s exports, the key driver for its growth.



The nation’s current account, a key barometer of the nation’s trade is projected to reach $63 billion in 2021, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, compared with the expected some $54 billion in 2020. The BOK and KDI projected $60 billion and $57.9 billion, while private institutions forecast an average $60 billion.



The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency recently said it projects Korea’s exports to grow 6 to 7 percent on-year to a maximum of $550 billion next year.



Alongside vaccine hopes, the KDI on Monday expressed anticipation for improved trade and business ties with China in 2021. It cited Chinese President Xi Jinping’s possible visit to Korea and the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy, which accounts for more than a quarter of Korea’s outbound shipments.





