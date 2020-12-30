COVID-19 decimates theaters, Netflix takes over

An empty movie theater in central Seoul. (Yonhap)



Coming in at 226 million, the number of theatergoers in Korea in 2019 was a record high. Five movies surpassed 10 million ticket sales and the main concern was the monopolization of screens by CJ and Disney (mainly Marvel) movies. A PwC report predicted in 2019 that the number of theatergoers would increase at an average of 4% per annum for the global movie market until 2023.



That all changed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, making 2020 a year that the movie industry would rather forget.



Sitting apart and wearing a mask in theaters became the norm while purchasing tickets and popcorn was done through automated kiosks. Late-night movies became a thing of the past as social distancing measures forced theaters in the capital area to close before 9 p.m. This led to a more than 70% drop in the number of part-time workers and 15% decrease in the number of regular workers employed by movie theaters.



The number of monthly theatergoers plummeted from 16.8 million in January to 7.3 million in February and continued to drop with the spread of the virus. The highest-selling movie in 2020 was “The Man Standing Next,” released in January, at just 4.75 million tickets sold. Had the film been released in 2019, that figure would have placed the film out of the running for a spot in the top 10. April marked the lowest number of theatergoers since such records began to be kept in 2004, with 962,572 tickets sold at the height of the first wave of COVID-19 infections.



The government issued film vouchers worth 6,000 won -- equivalent to about a 50% discount on regular-priced tickets -- to encourage people to go to the movies, but that was not enough to bring people back to theaters.



The size of the movie market is projected to be around 913 billion won ($837 million) for 2020, compared to 2.5 trillion won in 2019, according to a Korean Film Council report on Dec. 15. The state-run agency estimated that approximately 60 million tickets total will be sold in 2020, a 73.7% drop compared to the previous year.



As a result, the three major local movie multiplex chains -- CGV, Megabox and Lotte Cinema -- all raised the price of movie tickets, as ticket sales continued to decline. At the same time, the multiplexes closed down many theaters, with CGV announcing the closure of over 35 of its 119 theaters nationwide over a three-year period.



As movie releases were delayed due to the virus, the movies that were available in theaters changed drastically compared to previous years. The number of screenings for independent and arthouse movies rose from 415,699 to 514,814 and the number of re-releases totaled 250 compared to 95 the previous year. Also, the share of Korean films screened reached 69.6 percent.



