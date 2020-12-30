Kospi hits another fresh high on final trading session of 2020

Korea Exchange Chairman Sohn Byung-doo (center, front row) and other officials celebrate the closing of 2020 stock trading day at the KRX headquarters in Busan on Wednesday. (KRX)

South Korea’s stock market ended its final trading session of the year on Wednesday, hitting another fresh high on market expectations for the chip industry.



After a roller-coaster ride this year, the Kospi closed at 2,873.47, up 52.96 points or 1.88 percent from the previous session’s close.



It began trading slightly lower at 2,820.36, but the index began moving in afternoon trading.



Both foreign and institutional investors became buyers, scooping up a net 249 billion won ($229.38 million) and 196.7 billion won, while retail investors turned to net sellers, dumping 511.8 billion won worth of stocks.



“Fueled by expectations toward improving the semiconductor industry and foreign and institutional investors turning to net buyers, the Kospi was able to jump further,” said Lee Kyung-min, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.



“Despite the burden of market valuation, the index closed strong on the last day of trading this year, up around 100 percent from its yearly rock bottom in March.”



According to the Korea Exchange, the Kospi posted the second-highest profit rate among its Group of 20 peers.



The Kospi’s average daily transaction volume stood at 11.9 trillion won, surging 115.2 percent on-year.



The index jumped 97 percent from its yearly low in March, the highest gain for any country except Argentina, which posted an increase of 132 percent.





Electric boards at the Korea Exchange’s Seoul office in Yeouido show closing figures for the Kospi and Kosdaq on Wednesday, on the final trading day of 2020. (KRX)