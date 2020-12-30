South Korea will e-connect for New Year celebrations

New Year’s events are no exception to social distancing rules against COVID-19.
People in South Korea will have to “e-connect” for the upcoming New Year’s celebrations, as the government maintains strict antivirus measures that include a ban on large gatherings.
The annual bell-ringing ceremony on New Year‘s eve at the Bosingak Pavilion in Jongno in central Seoul will go virtual, as the Seoul Metropolitan Government officially canceled the in-person event for the first time in 67 years due to the pandemic.
The ringing of the Bosingak bell, which dates back to the Joseon era, usually typically attracts around 100,000 spectators to the area.
The city government, in collaboration with SK Telecom, will create a virtual reality version of the annual ceremony.
SKT said the company has utilized its 5GX Supernova technology to upscale the visual and auditory quality of the event.
The virtual reality version of the ceremony will be available on the city government’s official website. Those who wish to watch the ceremony can use their personal computers or mobile devices.
Prerecorded footage of the ceremony and previous bell-ringing events will be broadcast on local broadcasting channels and the city government’s official social network platforms as well, the local government added.
The viewing of the year’s first sunrise can also be replaced with livestreaming, as the government decided to extend the ban on gatherings of five or more people across the nation.
SK Innovation, with SBS, will broadcast live the New Year‘s first sunrise in Ulsan, where its petroleum production facilities are located.
Other local broadcasting firms and private sectors are expected to broadcast the sunrise on both TV and other streaming venues.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)