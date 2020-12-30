 Back To Top
Business

Coupang to be led by two directors instead of current four

By Jo He-rim
Published : Dec 30, 2020 - 17:06       Updated : Dec 30, 2020 - 17:06
Coupang (Yonhap)
Coupang will reorganize its top leadership so that it has two representative directors instead of the current four, the e-commerce platform said Wednesday.

Two incumbent directors, Kang Han-seung and Park Dae-jun, will retain their posts, while the others will no longer hold the title.

Kim Bom-seok, the company’s chief executive and one of its outgoing directors, will serve as the chair of its board and will focus on establishing its strategic direction, Coupang said. The other outgoing director, Ko Myung-ju, is resigning for personal reasons, the company added.

With the change, Coupang expects further specialization and subdivision of directorial roles and a renewed drive for continued growth.

While Kang will oversee the overall operations of the company, Park will continue to lead Coupang’s business development division.

“Based on their respective fields of expertise, Coupang’s two proven representative directors will manage their divisions with efficiency and drive,” a Coupang official said.

The decision will be finalized at a board meeting Thursday, the company added.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
