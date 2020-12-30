Samsung heir’s retrial on bribery charges ends on Wednesday

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong’s bribery retrial in a case involving former President Park Geun-hye ended Wednesday, three years and 10 months, after Lee’s indictment by the special prosecutor. A final ruling to determine whether Lee will go back to prison is expected as early as next month.
The final hearing began Wednesday at 2:05 p.m. at the Seoul High Court, where the prosecution delivered its sentencing recommendations, Lee’s lawyer presented his final defense and Lee made a final statement.
The case dates back to February 2017, when special prosecutor Park Young-soo indicted Lee on charges of paying about 30 billion won ($27 million) to former President Park Geun-hye and her confidant Choi Seo-won in return for their support in enabling Lee to succeed his father at the helm of the group.
In 2017 Lee was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison, but he returned to his post at Samsung in 2018 after an appeals court reduced his sentence to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years. But in August last year the Supreme Court sent the case back to the Seoul High Court, saying Lee’s sentence was too lenient and should have reflected an additional 5 billion won worth of bribes paid to Park and Choi.
The Seoul High Court, which took over the case, began Lee’s retrial in October last year and suggested that Samsung create an internal compliance committee, saying this would be taken into account at sentencing. The special prosecutors immediately objected to the idea and asked the Supreme Court to reassign the case to new judges, calling the original judges “biased.” But the Supreme Court denied the request, and the retrial resumed in October this year.
The biggest issue now is whether Lee will be sent back to prison.
Earlier, the special prosecutor said Lee should get a sentence of at least five years considering his active involvement in bribery.
Lee’s lawyers rebutted this, saying Samsung passively provided the funding after being pressured by the former president.
But because the Supreme Court recognized 5 billion won more in bribes than the appeals court that cut Lee’s sentece, imprisonment seems likely.
Attention is also being paid to the extent to which Samsung’s self-created compliance committee will be reflected in sentencing.
Since the court suggested that Samsung establish a compliance committee after the retrial began last year, Samsung immediately did so and held a rare press conference declaring that Lee’s children would not succeed him in controlling the group. It also said it was suspending its anti-union policy.
If the judiciary grants a probation to Lee, taking into account the compliance system, uncertainties related to Samsung Group are expected to be substantially resolved. However, even after the trial is over, judicial risk remains as Lee’s new trial regarding his alleged illegal management succession will begin early next year.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)