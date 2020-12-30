Hyundai Motor Group lists nine car-related products in 2020 Good Design Awards

Concept Car 45 (Hyundai Motor Group)



Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that nine products from its three auto brands have won prizes for transportation design at the 2020 Good Design Awards.



The All-New Avante (launched in the US under the name Elantra), Concept Car 45, Prophecy, Hi-Charger, K5, Sorento, G80, GV80, Genesis Copper Design Theme were all selected, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate said in a release.



The three car models by Hyundai Motor -- All-New Avante, Concept Car 45, and Prophecy -- were all marked for “Sensuous Sportiness,” the carmaker’s design identity. The company’s ultrahigh speed electric vehicle charging system Hi-Charger also received the prize, following its recognition at the 2020 Red Dot Award in August.



Launched in April, the All-New Avante is noted for its futuristic and innovative design that adopts “parametric dynamics” -- a paradigm that utilizes geometric algorithms as design factors.





Prophecy (Hyundai Motor Group)