Business

Hyundai Motor Group lists nine car-related products in 2020 Good Design Awards

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Dec 30, 2020 - 16:36       Updated : Dec 30, 2020 - 16:36
Concept Car 45 (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that nine products from its three auto brands have won prizes for transportation design at the 2020 Good Design Awards.

The All-New Avante (launched in the US under the name Elantra), Concept Car 45, Prophecy, Hi-Charger, K5, Sorento, G80, GV80, Genesis Copper Design Theme were all selected, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate said in a release.

The three car models by Hyundai Motor -- All-New Avante, Concept Car 45, and Prophecy -- were all marked for “Sensuous Sportiness,” the carmaker’s design identity. The company’s ultrahigh speed electric vehicle charging system Hi-Charger also received the prize, following its recognition at the 2020 Red Dot Award in August.

Launched in April, the All-New Avante is noted for its futuristic and innovative design that adopts “parametric dynamics” -- a paradigm that utilizes geometric algorithms as design factors.

Prophecy (Hyundai Motor Group)
As a result, the model features a parametric jewel pattern grille, as well as its H-tail light that reflects the company’s logo.

Concept Car 45, a fully electric vehicle that was unveiled at the International Motor Show Germany last year, was inspired by aircraft designs in the 1970s. The so-called “retro-futuristic” model has earlier swept prizes at the 2020 iF Design Award, 2020 IDEA Design Award, and the 2020 Red Dot Award -- the world’s three most prestigious design awards.

Prophecy, another electric concept car that was released in March this year, seeks to herald a new design direction for future electric vehicles -- as its name suggests, officials said.

Kia Motors’ K5 model was honored for its “tiger nose” radiator grille which combines the conventional grille and head lamp. Its 12.3-inch-large cluster and dial electronic transmission also added to the model’s futuristic, high-tech image, according to officials.

The automaker’s fourth-generation Sorento has successfully brought together its predecessor models’ design heritage and a new innovative design that breaks from the conventional sport utility vehicle typicality, they added.

The auto group’s prestige brand Genesis has listed its products to the Good Design Award for six consecutive years now, starting with EQ900 (or G90 in the US) in 2015.

This year’s winners were the brand’s flagship sedan G80 and the relatively recent SUV model GV80, both recognized for embracing classic factors and user convenience.

Also, the brand’s Copper Design Theme has improved user visibility for drivers by underlining the digital contents provided in the Genesis car models’ augmented reality navigation and car pay system, officials said.

“Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, and Genesis are continuing to make efforts to provide suited designs for their customers under respective design identities,” said an official of the group.

“Our value is to expand the range of future mobility designs and to ultimately promote people’s happiness and freedom of movement.”

Initiated back in 1950 and celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, the Good Design Award is held jointly by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

Each year, it would select design champions from various products put out by Fortune’s 500 list of companies.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
