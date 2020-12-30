 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

FM Kang hopes NK joins new regional initiative to tackle health crisis

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Dec 30, 2020 - 14:13       Updated : Dec 30, 2020 - 14:13
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (on screen) speaks during a virtual session of the Northeast Asia Conference on Health Security at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Tuesday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (on screen) speaks during a virtual session of the Northeast Asia Conference on Health Security at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Tuesday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)


South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed hope for North Korea to join a new regional cooperative initiative on public health, noting Pyongyang’s participation could lay the foundation for peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond. 

She made the remarks during the inaugural session of the Northeast Asia Conference on Health Security on Tuesday evening. The forum is based on President Moon Jae-in’s proposal at the United Nations in September to launch a “Northeast Asia Cooperation Initiative” for public health and infectious disease, such as COVID-19. 

“South and the North Korea are bound in a single community of life and safety, affected by common threats such as infectious diseases and natural disasters,” Kang said. “I hope to welcome North Korea to this initiative in the near future. Its participation would surely be in the public health interest of North Korea as well as of all neighboring countries.” 

“The spirit of inclusive cooperation and solidarity that the initiative would nurture would also strengthen the efforts to lay the groundwork for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and beyond.“
Kang stressed the importance of sharing experiences and knowledge in dealing with COVID-19 as well as other “emerging transboundary health risks” in the long run. 

“By addressing challenges together, we will be able to unleash the full potential for cooperation among regional partners,” she said. 

The meeting was attended by government officials and civilian experts from six countries, including South Korea, US, China, Japan, Russia and Mongolia. 

Japan attended the meeting, but is still mulling on whether to take part as a regular member of the initiative, while North Korea hasn’t responded to the proposal. 

Pyongyang has been unresponsive to any of Seoul’s calls to cooperate on anti-virus efforts. 

During the meeting, the participants shared how they have responded to COVID-19, and discussed ways to cooperate and policy directions regarding the trans-border public health crisis. They also decided to continue consultations to expand the group to include other countries.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114