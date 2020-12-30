Online education for adults seeing breakthrough

Hip-hop music producer Gray teaches a class on music producing. (Class 101)



While students around the world cope with online schooling in the COVID-19 pandemic era, digital learning for adults is having its moment in South Korea.



Online learning has been an emerging trend in recent years, but the pandemic has accelerated its growth. Best suited to those already comfortable with the digital world, mostly people in their 20s and 30s, classes normally consist of 20 to 30 lectures under 10 minutes long.



“Taking cooking classes after work was a great joy for me. However, with the COVID-19 crisis, it became uncomfortable to attend those classes,” said Shin Yoon-jeong, an office worker in her early 30s.



“Instead, I have been taking online classes. It is actually kind of better than I expected, learning new recipes in the comfort of my own kitchen,” she said. “Also, I don’t have to run to class after work or miss classes if something comes up,” she said.



In the past, online classes were limited to test preparation -- for example, for the standardized Test of English as a Foreign Language and Test of English for International Communication, which measure proficiency in English, or for high school exams.





Renowned director Park Chan-wook offers filmmaking lectures on Vible. (Vible)