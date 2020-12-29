‘Korea is leader in Asia on migrant integration’: MIPEX

South Korea came in 13th out of 52 countries in this year’s international migrant integration policy index on the level of social integration of migrants.
Korea was tied at 13th with the United Kingdom, Iceland and France after receiving 56 out of 100 points on the level of social integration of migrants, higher than the MIPEX average of 50, with the report saying immigrants in Korea facing slightly more opportunities than obstacles for societal integration.
Sweden topped the list with 86 points in overall, followed by Finland at 85 points, Portugal at 81 points and Canada at 80 points.
The report said that positive changes were seen in teacher training to reflect diversity. But the language requirement for permanent residence and renewable permanent resident permit were cited as negative policy changes for social integration of migrants.
“Korea is a leader in Asia. Immigrants in Korea enjoy more favourable policies than any other Asian countries included in MIPEX. Korea’s policies are similar to the average OECD country, but less well-developed than the policies in the traditional destination countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US,” the report said.
Korea’s integration policy was “halfway favourable” in terms of anti-discrimination, access to nationality and family reunification. The weakest area of its policy was healthcare access, earning 40 points.
Korea ranked relatively high in the category of labor market mobility, education and migrants’ political participation, according to the index.
The Migration Integration Policy Index, in its fifth edition, measures policies to promote integration of migrants in 52 countries, including OECD countries, EU member states, China, Russia, India and more.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)