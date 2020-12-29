 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Saemaul Geumgo launched in Laos

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Dec 29, 2020 - 16:56       Updated : Dec 29, 2020 - 16:56
An official from the Lao government teaches members of Saemaul Geumgo in Phonhong district, Vientiane Province on how to write account books. (Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives)
An official from the Lao government teaches members of Saemaul Geumgo in Phonhong district, Vientiane Province on how to write account books. (Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives)

The Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives said Tuesday it has launched Saemaul Geumgo, a community based financial institution supervised by the KFCC, in a rural village in Laos. 

In partnership with the Lao government, the KFCC has helped residents of Km52 village located in Phonhong district of the captial city Vientiane establish Saemaul Geumgo in the region by offering management support of its financial systems as well as business models. Officials from the Lao government also educated the financal cooperative’s members on simple clerical tasks, officials said. 

The financial cooperative was set up with funding from a total of 23 local villagers amounting to some 2.8 million Lao Kip, worth 400,000 won.

“(KFCC) expects Saemaul Geumgo in Laos to act as a stepping stone for agricultural communities in the country to alleviate poverty and exclusion from financial services,” said KFCC President Park Cha-hoon.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com


MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114