BOK publishes 70-year history booklet in English

(Bank of Korea)
South Korea’s central bank said Tuesday that it had published an English-language version of a booklet narrating its 70-year history.
The Korean version was published in June to mark the Bank of Korea’s 70th anniversary.
The booklet focuses on Korea’s growth into Asia’s fourth-largest economy, as well as on the establishment of the BOK and its role, the central bank said.
The BOK plans to distribute the booklet to its overseas counterparts, international organizations, embassies, think tanks, and universities both in and outside Korea.
It is also available for download on the BOK’s English website: http://www.bok.or.kr/eng/main/main.do.
