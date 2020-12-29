 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Steel develops furnace valve that eliminates air pollution

By Jo He-rim
Published : Dec 29, 2020 - 16:47       Updated : Dec 29, 2020 - 16:47
Hyundai Steel workers stand in front of the Dangjin Integrated Steelworks, where the company’s First Safety Valve (the yellow pipe) is installed, in South Chungcheong Province. (Hyundai Steel)
Hyundai Steel workers stand in front of the Dangjin Integrated Steelworks, where the company’s First Safety Valve (the yellow pipe) is installed, in South Chungcheong Province. (Hyundai Steel)

Hyundai Steel is the first company in the world to develop a technology that can completely eliminate emissions from its blast furnaces, the company said Tuesday.

According to South Korea’s No. 2 steelmaker, it has successfully “purified” hazardous gas inside a blast furnace using the “First Safety Valve,” during the process of re-ventilating hot air inside the furnace after general maintenance.

After toxic gas emissions at its furnace breathers were pointed out by environmental groups in March 2019, the steel company immediately got in contact with a European engineering company and developed the valve in three months.

The company said it has installed the First Safety Valve in all of its furnaces throughout the country, after first testing the technology at Dangjin Integrated Steelworks in South Chungcheong Province in January.

“Hyundai Steel’s First Safety Valve is safe equipment, and we will provide active support with the technology if domestic or foreign steel mills want to install the valves,” an official at the Dangjin steel mill said.

Thanks to the new technology, Hyundai said it has reinforced its position as an environment-friendly steelmaker.

The safety valve measures 1.5 meters in diameter and 223 meters in length, and Hyundai Steel has also applied for a patent in Europe, the company added.

Hyundai Steel said it signed an agreement with Dangjin City in October to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and to invest 490 billion won in a clean environment over five years, starting in 2021.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114