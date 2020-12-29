[News Focus] In growth of corporate tax, Korea No. 2 in OECD

The headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (OECD)



SEJONG -- In a recent comparison of 35 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, South Korea’s corporate tax rate grew second-fastest over the five years ending in 2019.



During the same time frame, Korea ranked seventh in personal income tax growth. Of the total 37 OECD members, Australia and Greece were excluded from the comparison.



According to the Paris-based organization, Korea’s tax on corporate profit was equivalent to 4.3 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product in 2019. It climbed by 1.3 percentage points, from 3 percent of the GDP in 2014.



The figure marked the second-highest in the comparison. Luxembourg, which saw growth of 1.63 percentage points, was at the top of the list.



The OECD defined taxes on corporate profit as taxes levied on the net profit of enterprises, adding that it also covered capital gains taxes.





(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)